Kids’ event to celebrate Mandela Day

Cape Town - Loxion Mobile Library in association with Royal Tigers Football Club will be hosting an event on July 18 to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day. They will host a soccer tournament for boys and girls between the ages of 3 and 13 years. The purpose of this event is to instil the importance of remembering the spirit of Madiba through activities that we enjoy and contribute to our growth and future.

Litha Sam-Sam said there is going to be a literacy session, word play games and a cinema session where children will get to watch uplifting movies. “We are also looking at providing children with refreshments after the activities,” said Sam-Sam. Luvuyo Qina, coach for Royal Tigers FC, said that Tata Madiba loved sport as he was a boxer and it is our duty as grown-ups to guide and support young people by creating access to sport in their communities.

“Most young people get to affiliate themselves with negative activities, such as smoking drugs, gangsterism and alcohol. At the end of the day, they don’t contribute to society but destroy it. “I don’t think that’s what Tata Nelson fought for or envisioned. That’s why it is important to share with children the stories of the great icon by celebrating the day with what we love, and that’s sport,” said Qina . The Vrygrond community is encouraged to join as Loxion Mobile Library celebrates the life of the icon by spending 67 minutes with children and engaging in the activities shared above.