Cape Town – This winter make healthy butternut soup that's sure to warm you up. Cooking with kids is a great way to get them involved in household duties and it gives them sense of responsibility.

Judy Macgregor, fun mamma SA, shares a recipe that you can use to make a hearty soup, with the help of your parents. Butternut soup ingredients includes: 1 big butternut peeled and chopped into small pieces.

2 small onions roughly chopped 2 cloves garlic roughly chopped 1 litre water

1 cube chicken stock Half teaspoon nutmeg OPTIONAL: Less than half a teaspoon peri peri spice or cinnamon.

A piece of butter Salt and black pepper to taste Fresh cream (add according to your taste)

Method: Add butter and a little olive oil into a pot, drop your onions, garlic, nutmeg and peri peri spice and let it fry for a minute. Later add butternut, water and chicken stock and bring to a boil. If water dries add a little more.

The butternut must be soft then remove from the stove and blend it with a stick blender until smooth. Then serve and enjoy Older children could follow these instructions independently, but under the careful supervision of an adult.

Lee Glickman, a registered dietician, said cold rainy weather and the winter chills make everyone to reach for their favourite cravings and comfort foods. Unfortunately children do not find comfort in carrot sticks and sliced apples. “When it's cold outside and we are sweating less and less thirsty, we drink less water which our body’s mistake thirst for hunger,” said Glickman. Glickman encourages parents to always add protein rich foods, such as yoghurt, grated cheese, milk, boiled eggs, leftover chicken or meat, biltong, nuts or peanut butter to the meals and snacks to keep their children fuller for longer.