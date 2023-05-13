Lansdowne Media Centre held its first Spelling Bee Competition

Cape Town - For the first time, Lansdowne Media Centre held a spelling competition recently where learners competed with one another in spelling names.
Assistant librarian, Aziza Davids of the Lansdowne Media (Library) with the help from other librarians, organised the Spelling Bee event and in the end it was a success.
Portia Primary in Lansdowne and Christel House in Ottery were the schools competing.
Leahnarda Baxter from Christel House won first place and Lukno Nkanunu of Portia Primary took second place.
David Kapp, a poet, author and volunteer English teacher, entertained the crowd with his profound poetry.
Fatima Daniels and Zurayda Sassman played the roles of adjudicators.
Prizes were sponsored by the Lansdowne Media (Library) and Ward Councillor Mark Kleinschmidt.
Kleinschmidt said to read is to fly. He also mentioned a quote from Nelson Mandela.
“Education is the great engine of personal development,“ he said.
“It is through education the daughter of a peasant can become a doctor, that the son of a mine worker can become the head of the mine, that a child of farmworkers can become the president of a great nation.
Kleinschmidt told the Weekend Argus the library is the central laboratory of learning in the community and has internet services, audiovisual discs and an array of books making it a media centre.