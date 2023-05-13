Lansdowne Media Centre held its first Spelling Bee Competition

Cape Town - For the first time, Lansdowne Media Centre held a spelling competition recently where learners competed with one another in spelling names. Assistant librarian, Aziza Davids of the Lansdowne Media (Library) with the help from other librarians, organised the Spelling Bee event and in the end it was a success.

Portia Primary in Lansdowne and Christel House in Ottery were the schools competing. Leahnarda Baxter from Christel House won first place and Lukno Nkanunu of Portia Primary took second place. David Kapp, a poet, author and volunteer English teacher, entertained the crowd with his profound poetry.

Fatima Daniels and Zurayda Sassman played the roles of adjudicators. Prizes were sponsored by the Lansdowne Media (Library) and Ward Councillor Mark Kleinschmidt. Kleinschmidt said to read is to fly. He also mentioned a quote from Nelson Mandela.