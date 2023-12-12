Latest book in the ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ series is out

The latest edition of the Diary of a Wimpy kid is out and promises to take you on a new journey. The latest edition of the Diary of a Wimpy kid is out and will take you on a new journey.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: No Brainer

Published by Penguin Random House, South Africa

Author: Jeff Kinney

Recommended Price: R270 About the book: Up until now, middle school hasn't exactly been a joyride for Greg Heffley. So when the town threatens to close the crumbling school building, he's not too broken up about it. But when Greg realises this means he's going to be sent to a different school than his best friend, Rowley Jefferson, he changes his tune. Is it possible for Greg and his classmates to save their school before it's shuttered for good? Or is this the start of a whole new chapter for Greg?