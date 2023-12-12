Latest book in the ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ series is out

The latest edition of the Diary of a Wimpy kid is out and promises to take you on a new journey.
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: No Brainer
- Published by Penguin Random House, South Africa
- Author: Jeff Kinney
- Recommended Price: R270
About the book: Up until now, middle school hasn't exactly been a joyride for Greg Heffley. So when the town threatens to close the crumbling school building, he's not too broken up about it.
But when Greg realises this means he's going to be sent to a different school than his best friend, Rowley Jefferson, he changes his tune.
Is it possible for Greg and his classmates to save their school before it's shuttered for good? Or is this the start of a whole new chapter for Greg?
The book is part of a series by Jeff Kinney, who began writing down his jokes and illustrations into journals. These later became Diary of a Wimpy Kid, based on his childhood. The first book was published in 2014, according to the website.
The book series has 17 of its series with 84 editions and is written in 69 languages (including Afrikaans) and has sold more than 275 million copies globally.
If you want to find out more about the series visit the website: https://wimpykid.com/about/