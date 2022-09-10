Library boost gives hope to unemployed women and school children

Cape Town - A library in Wolwerivier is breathing new hope to school children and unemployed women. The library is named Sibambane Library which in isiXhosa means Working Together and it is located next to a school. It was the brain child of NPO Up To Me.

Debbie Engelbrecht, executive of the NPO, said they were keen to uplift the community by empowering both women and children with skills which they could use for business and education. “On September 3, a small group of community activists and volunteers in the Wolwerivier community planned an exciting community day and the official opening of the first community library in Wolwerivier. “The Vulindlela group are the proud founders of this community library, which will very aptly be named Sibambane Library. The library will share a newly created space with the Sunshine School.”

Engelbrecht said their aim was to provide skills and development to an impoverished community so that their children could reap the benefits. “The NPO has been working in the community for the last 18 months and has taken a unique approach to help this community achieve their personal goals,” she said. “A small group of women were identified as the pioneers of Up To Me’s vision, which is to create economic opportunity for the women of the community.

“Their group were named Vulindlela – which in isiXhosa translates to ‘showing the path’. “The mission is achieved through the provision of accredited skills training, creating access to markets and networks, emotional wellness support and sustained coaching and mentoring. “The condition is that each of the beneficiaries of the programme must commit to paying it forward in their own community, by donating their time and newly acquired skills.

“I have been so fortunate to have met these ladies who, despite their daily challenges, are fully committed to making a difference and improving the quality of life, not only for themselves but also for their community and their children.” Award winning author, CEO of Tshienda publications and proud Up To Me ambassador, Haroldene Tshienda, was part of the opening and launch of the library. She said the library helped to encourage reading among children and in the community and showcase stories of survival and courage.

“I just wanted to motivate them and show them that they are not too old to read and write and that they can also make use of the brand new library. “That way they can learn and grow together. Children have a way to copy us as adults and showing a child the importance of reading and writing can open many doors for them. “Just imagine a parent and a child sitting and reading together.