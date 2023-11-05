Little boy’s club soccer beginnings: Cayden, 5, is finding his feet in football

Cape Town - Meet 5-year-old Cayden Julies, who has been playing club soccer since he was just 4 and is mastering the discipline and skills of the sport. Ever since Cayden could walk, at the age of 1, he has had an interest in a soccer ball.

At the age of 4, his parents registered him with Rockafellas Football Club in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain. Cayden's mother, Abigail Julies, says her son is thriving at the sport and plays a match every Saturday, and she believes it is important for his development. “He was always watching his two older brothers play soccer,” she adds.

Cayden is the youngest player of his team and has become a confident player. “The clubs practise twice a week and he has his own personal soccer trainer who also takes him twice a week for sessions. “I think it is important for a child to play soccer or a sport from a young age because it teaches them manners and a lot of skills such as teamwork.

“Since the soccer season starts in April and ends in October, he has played in cup finals and plays every Saturday.” Five-year-old Cayden Julies moves to kick the ball during a match. Picture: Supplied His coach, Lucian Mattheys, says he watched Cayden develop into a stronger player and that the sport itself is good for the development of boys of his age and older. “Cayden began playing club soccer at the age of 4 and is with the under-6 boys. This will be his second year with the under-6 boys and next year he will continue in this category.

“For him, playing with boys older than himself was good for his confidence. It has shaped and developed him. “Last year he was afraid to tackle and this year he has improved. “It's good for boys to play sports from a young age. It gives them confidence and keeps their bodies active and healthy along with a healthy mind.