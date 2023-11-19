Independent Online
Sunday, November 19, 2023

Little girl named after Whitney Houston focuses on speech and drama

Meet 7-year-old Whitney Kristina Brown of Mitchells Plain, who was named after the singer and pop star and is aspiring to be like the diva. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - A Mitchells Plain girl named after pop star Whitney Houston is living up to her name.

Whitney Kristina Brown, 7, was named after her mother Genevieve Brown’s favourite singer when she was born on April 22, 2016.

Now the tiny little girl is showing interest in singing and dancing and is part of the Isabel Byers School of Speech and Drama.

“I decided to name her Whitney Kristina Brown after the legendary queen Whitney Houston, who died in the month of February,” she said.

“I was going to name her Whitney Houston Brown.

“Then Whitney’s daughter died shortly after her mom, then I decided on Whitney Kristina instead.”

Whitney Kristina Brown, aged 7. Picture: Supplied image

Whitney is in Grade 1 at Meadowridge Primary School and has two siblings aged 17 and 4 years old.

“My baby is Jarred Mackenzie and his father is Gary Brown.

“Gary is also the name of Whitney Houston’s brother.”

When asked what her favourite song was of the idol, Whitney said: “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

Whitney Kristina Brown’s certificate. Picture: Supplied

Brown encourages her daughter to enjoy expressing herself vocally and by dancing or acting as it helps with confidence and self-love.

“We call her Whitney “Krissi” and she is becoming a very confident little girl after she joined drama at her school,” added Brown.

“She tells me she wants to be the next Whitney Houston.”

Whitney also took part in a show and at her school recently where she told her fellow classmates the history behind her name.

“She sometimes sings off-key but that is how they learn,” said Brown.

“I allow her to make a noise and sing at home.”

