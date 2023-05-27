South African author Fikile Hlatshwayo is launching the first book of her series “Born to Travel” and aims not only to promote travel in SA but to unite Africans through travel.

She will be writing a series of travel books that include other African countries to showcase the continent's rich travel offerings. Born To Travel – Mzansi is a first edition and more will be coming. Hlatshwayo discovered her love for writing and travelling while she was still a student at the University of Stellenbosch and at the age of 25 she published her first book on export growth opportunities in Africa.

“I featured more than 30 African countries in the book. I was also an editor of Africagrowth Magazine which exposed me to travel.” In 2016 she published Blacks Do Caravan, promoting affordable travels in SA, but the book was very thick, and she was warned to write thin books, otherwise no one would buy it. “I decided to start writing a series of editions on luxury travel. Born To Travel Mzansi is a first edition.”

She said she had learnt that travel had no colour and if you could afford to travel, you had access to any destination in SA, whether luxury or simply affordable. “There are exceptional world-class destinations on our doorstep.” When answering the question of what her favourite destination was, she said every destination was unique and she did not want to choose. But at the moment it was Zimbali lodge in Kwazulu Natal, she said.

“It is close to home and oozes peace and tranquillity. I love the coastal forest and sea views.” She described travelling as therapy and is of the opinion that there is a lot to explore in our beautiful country. “Most importantly, travel breaks down invisible boundaries that divide us as nations. When we share a space together, we understand each other, we no longer tolerate each other.”

Wahida Parker, managing director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, where the launch of Born to Travel – Mzansi is set to take place, said women in tourism were the driving force of the industry, and authors like Fikile were inspiring others to explore all that South Africa had to offer. “Through her captivating stories, she unveils the vibrant tapestry of South Africa's tourism landscape, captivating both local and international audiences. Her work not only showcases our beautiful country but also empowers women to pursue their dreams and shape the future of the industry.” Weekend Argus