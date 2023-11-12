Macassar’s karate kids come home

Twenty-six children from Macassar have made their suburb and Cape Town proud after they came home with nine gold medals, 10 silver and seven bronze, when they competed at the World Union Karate Federation (WUKF) Gichin Karate held in Bellville. The children, who are between the ages of 5 and 18, have been trained by veteran Swartz.

De Swartz is the founder of Shotokan Karate Club in Macassar that has been in existence for 30 years. The children won their medals at the tournament held on October 28 at the Proteaville Recreation Centre in Bellville. De Swartz said the team were motivated and disciplined, despite their socio-economic circumstances.

sensei, Benjamin “Bennie” de He said he worked hard at building their confidence and resilience, making sure they excelled academically, and has a sterling reputation with no failures of any of his students down the years. “I feel very proud, because they come from disadvantaged backgrounds,” he said.

“Karate gives them confidence and discipline. These children are excelling at school and in all of the 30 years of running this club, not one of my students failed at school. “Today, many who were part of the club as children are in the army, or are doctors or lawyers. “This sport is a good foundation for children.”