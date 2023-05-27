Make reading fun for kids

Do you know that reading books can be fun and good for your imagination too? Parent Mihlali Matokazi said she makes reading fun for her two girls by rewarding them with small gifts to keep them excited about reading.

She said her children sometimes choose books that have pictures and drawings to keep the excitement going. “Before we watch any movie, we check if there’s any book about that movie and then read the book before watching the movie,” said Matokazi. She said this always helps her kids to have something to look forward to and later they compare which one was better, the book or the movie.

Her husband travels for work so when he comes home the kids always have something to look forward to when “they tell their dad about the books they have been reading”. Their kids loves educational books and the little one enjoys identifying objects in books appropriate to her age. GradePower Learning sites shared ways that will help to make reading fun.

Parents should start with selecting a book a child will enjoy reading and reading aloud with your child can add a bit more excitement to any book. GradePower Learning further said magazines, graphic novels and newspapers are other great reading materials that feel less like “work” to your child — but they still help your child practise and improve his or her reading skills. Kids can also make use of audio books as great alternatives to help make reading more enjoyable. Reading helps children improve their cognitive skills, introduces them to new ideas, and develops their critical thinking skills and early exposure to books helps children develop vocabulary and language skills

The Western Cape Education Department said reading and comprehension skills are fundamental for a child’s development. Stanley Jacobs, founder of Cape Flats Stories, agrees and says reading helps children build language skills. "Our kids struggle to read because there is no appetite for reading and In most cases there are no libraries in the area or parents can't afford to buy a book.”