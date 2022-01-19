Matric class of 2021 react to published results ruling

MATRICS have mixed feeling over the Pretoria High Court ruling that the National Senior Certificate results are to be published on all media platforms. The results will be published tomorrow.

This ruling was issued after civil rights organisation Afriforum approached the court to oppose an earlier decision made by the Department of Basic Education (DBE) which decided against publishing the matric results. The Weekend Argus spoke to some matriculants about the results being published. JORDAN Kallis said it doesn’t bother him to have his matric results published. | Supplied Jordan Kallis, 20, who attended Generation Schools Somerset West received his pass result yesterday as the school writes the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exam. Kallis said his school gave pupils a choice to sign for permission to have their results published.

“I signed it because it doesn’t bother me to have my results published. I don’t think it affects me much because our names aren’t posted, only our exam numbers,” he said. A 18-year-old who attended Bellville South High School said she feels conflicted about the results being published. “I don’t think it needs to be published because I don’t think anyone needs to know what my marks are,” she said.

She added: “I think this is personal and confidential.” QUENNELL Classen said he doesn’t think matric results should be published as the result period is stressful enough for the matric class of 2021. | Supplied Quennell Classen, 18, a matric pupil at Kensington High School said he doesn’t think the matric results should be published. “I feel confident in how I performed in my exams but I feel that it is something very personal,” he said.

He added: “When matric results are published, everyone can see it and this can easily make or break someone and give them added anxiety and nervousness.” “It’s a personal matter and I don’t think anyone else needs to see it. DARYN Kleims said matric results should be kept private. | Supplied Darryn Kleims, 18, was in matric at Bellville South High School and said he doesn’t think the matric results should be published.

“That adds more stress to the matrics. I don’t think it’s necessary and it should have been kept private.” IMTIAAZ Bassadien said he feels neutral about matric exam results being published. | Supplied Imtiaaz Bassadien, 18, attended Kensington High School and said matric results were a serious matter. “I think that everyone knows what their experience was like writing the exams. If someone wrote well then they have an indication of how they performed,” he said.