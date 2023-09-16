Medical book series for future doctors

Cape Town - Do you envision yourself working in medicine when you grow up? We have some exciting book series to help you choose different fields in the medical industry. About 18 children’s books were written by doctors, Brandon Pham and Betty Nguyen, for Medical School for Kids, the book series offers kids an introduction to all the fields of the medical profession.

The book series is the easiest way to impart fundamental ideas in health and medicine to our next generation of doctors, because is the best way to introduce basic concepts in health and medicine to our next generation of doctors. These books feature beautiful illustrations and simple explanations, teaching children (and adults alike!) about the anatomy, physiology, diseases of the body, and more. One of the books titled Good Night, Little Doctor, which is a bedtime story that introduces children to lifelong lessons in medicine, including the importance of maintaining the highest level of integrity, seeing patients as individuals beyond their symptoms, and focusing on healing, not just curing their illnesses.

It’s suggested that children start with the ABCs of Anatomy, which is a great way to introduce kids to the wonderful world of the human body. The book is very colourful and engaging; it takes children on an adventure through anatomy, from A to Z, and it’s the perfect book for babies, toddlers, and children who are curious about how their bodies work. Another interesting book in the series is called, Gastroenterology for Kids. From this book, children can learn about where food goes after we eat it, the role of organs in the digestive system, common gastrointestinal diseases such as celiac disease and gastroenteritis, and the importance of eating a healthy diet.