Meet the Mother City’s hair doctor

Whether your hair is curly, coily, or textured – founder of True Texture believes women should wear their crowning glory with pride. Cherly-Ann Makok started her business 17 years ago when she was pregnant with her first born.

It was her last visit at the doctor and they where going through the checklist before she gave birth. “I mentioned to him that I needed to relax my hair before the baby comes so that it is easier to deal with once the baby is here. He expressed his shock and told me about the dangers of chemicals not only for myself but to baby as well.” Concerned Makok looked for alternative products free of harsh chemicals. She also started experimenting with existing products by adding essential oils which made her hair more manageable and also stimulated growth. Then she developed her fist product – with aloe and Shea butter. Her businesses started to grow but “really took flight in 2020”.

Research company Market Forecast Data pinned the natural hair care products industry worth at more than US$10 billion with South Africa importing most of its products from the US. The global expansion of these products is curtailed by the high cost of the manufacturing mixed with the extraction costs of herbs and oils. But local brands have room to compete and grow. Makok has since developed quite a few products which can be used for hair and skincare. The brand’s shea and aloe butter for dry and damaged hair is popular, especially for people who struggle with sensitive skin and eczema. Other products include a creamy hair pomade, Growth Combo – tea spritzer and oil (steeped in herbs for no less than two weeks), and a mineral clay mask. “The clay mask consists of three different clays and two Indian powders. It makes hair manageable, defines curls as well as strengthens the hair”, explained Makok.

She said she never expected her side hustle to grow as much as it did. “At first it was only friends, then work colleagues and then my husband started pushing me to get out of my comfort zone and go for it. That is what I did – I took the chance and here we are now. A thriving business.” Makok stated one of the biggest lessons she learned was that people are actually looking for products that work. “Consistency is key when it comes to having your own business – products, advertising, advice. Do not stall if you have a business idea, start with your research. Stay true to your brand, be reliable, dependable and transparent with clients and suppliers as it builds a good foundation for your business. Success is not measured by money but by the impact your business has on your clients.” True Texture also offers an array of hair services such as assessments, cuts and braids

“I do not believe anyone should be forced to go natural if they are not ready. Finding and accepting yourself in your true form is a journey.” Makok is planning on launching more products soon. She was motivated by “so many people who want to learn more about their hair and skin. When people come to me crying because of hair loss and breakage and we start fixing it one product at a time that is when I realise I am walking in my purpose.” Marion Mufweba-Hermans, owner of Marley Grey and a natural product enthusiast, said the natural hair product industry was booming as people veered away from harsh chemicals.