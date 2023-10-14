Cape Town - Who wouldn't enjoy a little cake that is easy to make, easy to transport, easy to serve, and makes one serving of cake? Children can commemorate ‘National Chocolate Cupcake Day’ this Wednesday, October 18, by making a batch of chocolate cupcakes to enjoy with family or friends.

According to Woolworths TASTE, the challenge of coming up with recipes using novel new foods or the thrill of putting delectableness on a plate using the most basic ingredients excites the food director more than anything else. If kids follow the instructions in Abigail Donnelly’s simple recipe for chocolate cupcakes, they will quickly learn how to bake. Kids will need these ingredients for the cupcakes:

140 g softened butter caster sugar, 140 g 3 organic eggs Self-raising flour weighing 100g

25g of cornmeal 25g of cocoa powder The chocolate ganache’s 200g melted chocolate and cream, 30 ml.

To make cupcakes, heat the oven to 170°C. Baking cups should be used to line a few 12-muffin pans, remember to ask an adult to help you. All the ingredients should be combined and beaten for two minutes, or until smooth. Each cup should be halfway full of batter. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes until golden, place on a wire rack to cool.

To make the ganache and decorate cup cakes, in a saucepan, gently heat the chocolate with the cream. Spoon the mixture over the cupcakes and sprinkle with chocolate shavings or decorate with fresh berries. Kids can ask an adult to post the cake they made and use the hashtag #NationalChocolateCupcakeDay, to show participation in this holiday by posting pictures of their chocolate cupcakes on social media.