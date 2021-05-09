Mother’s Day: Siv Ngesi and more celebs share what they love most about their moms

by Kershia Africa

Cape Town - Local celebrities shared what they treasure most about their moms and how they plan to spoil them today, on Mother’s Day.

Siv Ngesi and his mother Jacqueline, share a close bond – one that the TV star and actor has learned to appreciate over the years. Ngesi described his mom as “a feisty woman, dominant, assertive, and outspoken.”

He said she selflessly made many sacrifices for her children and always encouraged them to push for excellence.

“She’s made a difference in my life through her strong character, she’s shown me how empowering it is to be bold and opinionated,” said Ngesi.

His fondest memory of his mother growing up is them baking together. Whenever Ngesi smells her baking, it’s an instant moment of nostalgia for all the lessons she’s taught him.

They were apart last Mother’s Day due to Covid-19 and this had placed a strain on their relationship, as Ngesi was used to seeing his mother often. For her safety, he was forced to keep his distance. This year, they are happy to be able to share this special day together. Ngesi plans to spoil his mother by doing whatever she wants to.

Current ’Bachelorette South Africa’ reality TV personality Qiniso van Damme said her mother Dr Sibongile Masuku has been her biggest cheerleader in her journey of finding love. When Van Damme first broke the news of her being on the dating show to her mother, she jokingly told her daughter to get a boyfriend on Tinder.

Qiniso Van Damme and her mother, Dr Sibongile Masuku, enjoy spending quality time. Picture: Supplied

She describes her mother as a “rock n roll Rastafarian fairy princess with dreads and Dr Martens”.

“The best advice that my mom has ever given me is to never give up on loving myself; it is what has guided me in my journey on the show,” said van Damme.

Qiniso is based in Cape Town and her mother is in Kimberley, so they won’t be spending Mother’s Day together this year. She plans on spoiling her mother and her mother’s friends with a voucher where they can go out and celebrate this day.

’The Voice’ winner Craig Lucas, and his mother Jenny Lucas share a unique bond. His father died when he was only three-years-old.

Craig Lucas and his mother Jenny Lucas who has been by his side, every step of the way. Picture: Supplied

“My favourite thing about my mother is her generosity. For as long as I can remember, she has always been charitable in our community,” said Lucas. Jenny has owned a crèche in Elsies River for the past 20 years and recently opened another two in the surrounding areas after recognising a need for it.

Through her generosity, many people have encountered her. Lucas said his mother and him often joke that she is more popular than he is.

He said she has been a supportive person in his life and this Mother’s Day, he hopes to spoil her by cooking for her while spending some quality time together.

Carmen Maarman, star of new SABC2 telenovela Die Sentrum, said her mom was her best friend. They call each other at the start and end of each day and if there’s time, at lunchtime too. She describes her mother Harriet as a caring and hard working person that has always been in her corner and supported her every move.

Carmen Maarman and her mother, Harriet Maarman share a bond like best friends. Picture: Supplied

“Through her humility and heart of generosity, she has always inspired me,” said Maarman.

“She’s instilled in me a level of calmness that I always carry with me, reminding me to move forward".

Growing up, Maarman remembers spending a lot of time in the kitchen with her mother, aunts and cousins. She says that this is where the best memories came from, as the best conversations always took place in the kitchen.

This year, she hopes to spend Mother’s Day with her family, having a braai and celebrating and honouring all the women that have made her who she is today.

Weekend Argus