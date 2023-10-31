Mr Thela announces a new album and local tour after returning from UK trip

Cape Town - Simphiwe Sihawu, popularly known as Mr Thela, a Cape Town DJ and music producer, has announced a new album release date and a local tour after returning from a UK tour. The two-week UK tour included stops in Birmingham and London, and Mr Thela delighted his fans with a “Live in London with SKYY Vodka” video on his YouTube account, which was recorded at Dalston Roofpark.

Mr Thela said the UK trip was fantastic and that it was nice to step outside of his comfort zone and discover more, which is what the trip taught him. “Knowing that my music is being played and listened to overseas, that was really breathtaking for me and it’s a dream come true, cause growing up I would always tell my family and friends that I will travel the world with my music and that is what’s happening now,” said Sihawu. He is set to release his second album on November 17 and plans to tour the Eastern Cape, Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. He emphasised his enthusiasm for the album tour and that he wants to experience and explore various cities.

“I want my supporters around these cities to get a chance to experience me performing to them live and getting to connect with them via my music,” he added. His “Live in London with SKYY Vodka” performance is believed to be a taste of what he served the English and a preview of what fans and followers may expect this holiday season. The album follows his debut solo project, “Tronics Land”, which was launched a year ago during his abrupt departure from Shaya Records and the dynamic combo Mshayi & Thela.

Series 1 was an instant success, with hits like “Impempe” and “Looking at My Dreams”, and it has had close to two million streams since its release. “Tronics Land Series 2” is a 16-track album featuring heavyweights such as amapiano artist Njelic, Leehleza, and Kammu Dee, among others, and is slated to be published just in time for the holiday season. Mr Thela will begin his tour immediately following the release of his album, beginning in Durban, from November 17 to 19, followed by Gqeberha and East London from November 24 to 26, Johannesburg from December 1 to 3, and concluding in Cape Town.