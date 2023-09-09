New local fun and educational channel for kids

Cape Town -A new channel provides a home of learning and fun education programmes for children between the ages of 4 and 6 years. The channel will have morning programming which will focus on educational material, including an interactive show that will encourage physical movement, as well as values-based and creative content designed to stretch children’s imaginations.

Meanwhile, the afternoon live show will combine the world of television with social media to create an interactive, always-on world of fun and entertainment for teens and tweens. The channel will be available from Monday, November 6, it will be broadcast on DStv Channel 300. Thabile Ngwato, CEO of the Ngwato Nkosi Group, which owns the channel, said this channel offers content to parents who are eager for their children to learn their home languages.

“The languages used will be conversational and accessible, with language switching taking place, as we do in everyday speech,” said Ngwato Children will be watching titles such as “Cocomelon” and others in isiZulu and their programmes will empower children to explore the world and their feelings in their own language. “Our content will give kids the tools they need to create the world they want to live in. Because at the end of the day, the world is their play room,” said Ngwato.

Their afternoon live show will combine the world of television with social media to create an interactive space. There is also sign language representation on the show, ensuring inclusivity across the board. The interesting thing about this channel compared to other children’s channels is that 57% of the content is produced locally, and more than half of their content will be fresh to South African screens.