Cape Town - ChangeX, the community engagement platform, has launched a R1.8million partnership with the LEGO Foundation with the aim of creating more playful learning opportunities for children.

The fund will assist many communities across South Africa to start proven learning through play projects and empower community groups, parents and caregivers. Through this initiative, children are empowered to explore new worlds and expand their imaginations. The Playground Ideas focuses on creating safe and inclusive play spaces for children, promoting physical activity, creativity, and social interaction.

Last year, some of the most popular ideas started by local communities in South Africa included, The First LEGO League, Playworks and Urban Thinkscape which helped community leaders understand and appreciate the impact that learning through play has on children’s lives and helped children develop essential skills like creativity, collaboration and leadership. Netsanet Belay, Vice President at the LEGO Foundation, said they believe local communities have the power to nurture the best in children. “Through the collective actions of passionate individuals, driven by a shared vision and a deep understanding of local needs, communities can make a difference and ensure a lasting impact,” said Belay.