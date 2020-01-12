Bubbly and fashion were on the menu as the attire of blue-and-white theme flooded the glamorous race course which kicks off Cape Town’s event season.
A horse punting event turned fashion runway saw various fashionistas topping their outfits with funky yet elegant hats.
All guests are asked to comply with the blue-and-white dress code. The LQP started on Friday with its annual garden party before the main event on Saturday.
Actor and TV personality Chris Jaftha, known for his appearances on Strictly Come Dancing and Top Billing, flaunting Thomas Sabo jewelry, said, “I love this! Fresh theme, crisp and not too packed.”