PICS: SA celebs dress in their blue and white best for L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate









Kamo Modisakeng at the Queen's Plate Festival at Kenilworth racecourse. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Kenilworth Racecourse was awash with the country’s socialites and celebrities who attended the 159th L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate on Saturday. Bubbly and fashion were on the menu as the attire of blue-and-white theme flooded the glamorous race course which kicks off Cape Town’s event season. A horse punting event turned fashion runway saw various fashionistas topping their outfits with funky yet elegant hats. All guests are asked to comply with the blue-and-white dress code. The LQP started on Friday with its annual garden party before the main event on Saturday. Actor and TV personality Chris Jaftha, known for his appearances on Strictly Come Dancing and Top Billing, flaunting Thomas Sabo jewelry, said, “I love this! Fresh theme, crisp and not too packed.”

L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate took place at the Kenilworth Racecourse. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Pat Mokgotlo and Thabi Mokgotlo at the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate on Saturday. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Peta Eggierth-Symes, Ndzondelelo Melane and Liezel van der Westhuizen. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Azola Mayeza at the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Festival. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Mimi Maqadaza at the Queen's Plate Festival. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

SA's 'chaotic' boyfriend Faf de Klerk at the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Rapper Da L.E.S showed off his stunning dark blue Valentino outfit and the biggest smile. “It’s my first time here so I’m literally taking it all in,” he said.

“Having something that is blue and white is really dope. I throw all white parties so adding a touch of blue has a nice touch of flavour.”

Muvhango actress Kamo Modisakeng rocked her Quiteria Artlier dress which flaunted her figure. “I love it. The theme is nice, clean and well put together. I love the consistency in blue & white,” she said.

Radio personality Liezel van der Westhuizen said her dress was borrowed from a social media user who reached out to her.

“I put a call out on social media asking my followers if they by any chance have a clutch bag and one of my followers said they have a bag and a dress I can borrow. I always try to not spend money in January,” she said.

Vardy, ridden by Jockey Craig Zackey and trained by Adam Marcus,won the R1.5 million prize.

Kings of the Weekends: Dj Naves, Lunga Tshabalala and Dj Sphectacula at the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Festival at Kenilworth Racecourse. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Thato Montsi at the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Mbali at the Queen's Plate Festival at Kenilworth Racecourse. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Chris Jafta at the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Festival. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Abongwe Qokela at the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

Sibahle Ndlovu at the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

[email protected]

Weekend Argus