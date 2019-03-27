The MCF is part of a holistic training and development programme sponsored by the CTIJF which showcases Cape Town’s young musicians aspiring for a life on the big stage. Picture: Avran & Zingy/Supplied

Cape Town - Cape Town’s young musicians have been given a chance to shine at this year’s Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), having performed at the Artscape Theatre on Tuesday evening. It was in February of this year that bands from nine different schools kick started their journey into what is dubbed as “Africa’s grandest gathering”, playing in the Music and Careers Festival (MCF).

The MCF is part of a holistic training and development programme sponsored by the CTIJF which showcases Cape Town’s young musicians aspiring for a life on the big stage.

Craig Parks, managing director of the programme ran a month-long workshop earlier this year where pupils were taught the theory of what they need to know about performing live and being a professional musician.

“We put them in a class of four weeks. One week we’ll talk about marketing and how to market yourself as a musician. The next week we’ll talk about how to put your biography together,” said Parks.

Craig Parks, managing director of the programme ran a month-long workshop earlier this year where pupils were taught what they need to know about performing live. Picture: Avran & Zingy/Supplied

Parks explained that the Music & Careers programme has been going on for almost eight years and is aimed at teaching the next generation of musicians everything they need to know about working in the industry.

“The idea of the Programme is to give them insight into career in the music industry or beyond the music industry”, Parks explained.

Liam Peterson, a pupil from Groote Schuur High School, is one of the students taking part in the concert. He has learned to play the drums but he has also been learning to play piano and saxophone.

He explained that his love for jazz came from his love of music and from his family.

“For me it means that I was lucky granted to this opportunity to be chosen out of many musicians that wanted to be part of it (CTIJF) but couldn’t because of their circumstances. It’s big shoes to fill and it takes a lot of confidence,” Peterson said.

The Music and Careers workshop and concert is the only programme of its kind in South Africa whereby pupils at high school level receive the highest form of training in all areas of the industry.

Band director and music teacher of Settlers High school, Tracey Johannes said: “I don’t think they know how lucky they are, there’s no other programme that caters for pupils like this. They get to feel what it's like to part of a big production, and learn first-hand from professionals.”

The MCF is part of a holistic training and development programme sponsored by the CTIJF which showcases Cape Town’s young musicians aspiring for a life on the big stage. Picture: Avran & Zingy/Supplied

[email protected]