Practical hygiene for kids to avoid sickness

Germs can spread through the air or touch and it is important for children to practise good hygiene. Cape Town - Good hygiene will prevent children from becoming ill and spreading germs, especially as winter approaches.

This means the simple action of washing your hands will protect you from germs that can make you sick. Be responsible by covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze to prevent germs from spreading from one person to another. Personal hygiene also means taking regular baths, cutting your nails, brushing your teeth and combing your hair.

Paediatrician, Dr Hanneke Heyns, said if children do not practise good hygiene, germs like bacteria start to grow and cause diseases like tooth decay, scabies, impetigo, gastro, etc. Heyns said it is important to prevent things like tooth decay and spreading of infection. She also said good hygiene helps to boost self esteem because if children are smelly or dirty – they will be teased.

Heyns encourages kids to wash their hands before and after eating meals, after using the bathroom, playing with pets and to brush their teeth twice a day. She added that educating children about personal hygiene from an early age was best. “Encourage good hygiene habits in children by making it a routine and make it fun by using songs,” she explained.