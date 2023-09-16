Practical tips for students in Grade 12 before exams

Cape Town - Students in Grade 12 will soon begin the key week leading to their final exams, but are they ready? Do they have every tool they need? Linda Meyer of The Independent Institute of Education’s Rosebank College shares some wonderful advice for teenagers to implement in their lives, despite the fact that this season may be difficult and emotionally exhausting.

Craig Papier, a 17-year-old pupil from De Kuilen High School, says he allots time each day to revise his school work, and he does this for several topics and his last preparation has gone well. “I also take more notes on a topic that I find difficult, just in case,” said Craig. Meyer said over the coming weeks pupils should adopt some great mantras, and she encouraged parents to provide meaningful support through facilitation and emotional anchoring.

“Establishing a routine and planning your study schedule by breaking down your subjects into manageable sections can help you avoid feeling overwhelmed,” said Meyer. She said students needed to allocate more time for subjects or topics they find challenging and, in between, incorporate short breaks to avoid burnout and keep their minds fresh. Meyer also shared an optimal study environment, which includes finding a quiet, comfortable place that is free from distractions and ensuring good lighting to avoid straining one’s eyes.

“Keep all your materials (books, notes, stationery) organised and test yourself regularly using mind maps. Explaining a topic to someone else can help solidify your understanding,” said Meyer. She said students could regularly practise using past matric papers to gain an understanding of the exam format and the types of questions they’ll encounter. “Time yourself while answering to simulate the actual exam conditions; limit distractions such as social media and entertainment during study sessions; rather, consider apps or tools that block distracting sites for specific periods.”