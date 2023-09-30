With just 31 calories and less than one teaspoon sugar per serving, these lemon ice pops are one light and refreshing summer dessert everyone can find room for.
Ingredients
1/4 cup orange juice
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1/4 cup lemon juice
4 teaspoons sugar
1 cup sliced fresh apricots (4-5 medium)
1/2 cup ice cubes1 teaspoon minced fresh mint (optional) freezer pop pouches, moulds or 6 paper cups and wooden pop sticks
Method.
1. Place the first 6 ingredients in a blender cover and process until blended. If desired, stir in mint.
2. Pour into pouches, moulds or paper cups.
4. Top moulds with holders. If using cups, top with foil and insert sticks through foil. Freeze until firm
Natural ice pops will last about 3-4 weeks in the freezer. After that, they may start to lose their flavour. For best results, place them in the back of your freezer where it’s coldest.