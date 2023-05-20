Road safety rules that every child should know

Children will be encouraged to use roads safely after a Junior Traffic Training Centre was launched to teach them how. Cape Town – A partnership has begun to teach children how to use the roads safely.

This is being done by the Western Cape Mobility Department, the Western Cape Education Department and the City of Cape Town in the form of a Junior Traffic Training Centre. The centre aims to teach children about road safety via a make-believe environment, in a playful way. The launch took place on May 9 at Ntwasahlobo Primary School in Bangiso Drive, Khayelitsha.

There are significant changes on the road which includes adding pedestrian crossings, speed bumps, intersections and a range of road markings and signs. The changes are designed to protect children and force drivers to slow down and be more aware of the risks when driving around the schools. Spokesperson for the mobility department, Jandré Bakker, encourages children to cross roads at places that are safe, such as at Stop signs, traffic signals/lights, pedestrian crossings, pedestrian bridges and subways.

Bakker said all road users, children included, are to wear bright or reflective clothes at all times, especially at night or when visibility is poor. Parents are also encouraged to teach kids about road safety as soon as they are old enough to step out of the house. Children must understand that:

– Green means “go”: Only when the signal turns “green” may vehicles move ahead. – Red means to “stop”: When the signal turns red, all the vehicles have to stop. – Yellow means to slow down: When the signal turns yellow, vehicles should slow down and prepare to stop.