SA takes third place at Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad

Cape Town: South Africa’s best and brightest young mathematicians took third place in the Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad. In all, 31 countries participated in the renowned international competition which took place in Rwanda this month.

A SA Mathematics Foundation (SAMF) spokesperson said they were proud and impressed by the team of “mathletes” who showcased their exceptional problem-solving skills, mathematical prowess and determination. “Securing this splendid position reflects dedication, hard work and outstanding abilities.” Moied Baleg, a Grade 10 learner from Settlers High School, received a bronze medal.

Moied said he enjoys maths, reading fictional books and playing chess. His passion for maths started when he was at primary school. “I used to learn maths from my brother, who is two years older than me, and I found it really interesting, and I have always wanted to learn more of it,” he said. He said he was excited to have participated in the SA Maths Challenge.

“I was quite nervous because the competition is intense and the chance of doing badly is high. But I am also proud of myself because I beat people who have been doing maths olympiads for much longer than me,” he added. He said this came from daily practice and slow, consistent efforts that improved his skill in maths. “It's not something that you can study overnight,” he added.

Professor Kerstin Jordaan, mathematics researcher and the foundation's executive director, said: "Their selection is a testament to their exceptional mathematical abilities and unwavering commitment to excellence in the field." SAMF last week announced the team that will represent the country at the International Mathematics Olympiad in Japan from July 2 to 13 this year. One of the learners going to Japan, Minkyum Kim, said competing in the olympiad meant a lot to him.

“I like how I can showcase my mathematical and problem-solving abilities in an international and global context,” said Minkyum. He also said he was looking forward to connecting with others and making friends around the world. His passion for maths started from when he first arrived in South Africa.