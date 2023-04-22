Second Mother City Fashion Experience to be held at Artscape next month

Birthed by Khayelitsha Fashion Week, which has been in operation since 2016, the Mother City Fashion Experience returns to Cape Town for the second time. Bongani Matenjwa, the founder of the event, said financial challenges in the fashion industry and the lack of platforms for up-and-coming designers was the reason behind Khayelitsha Fashion Week.

“The platform has done its best to link designers with potential clients. We give up-and-coming designers workshops before the event. This helps them prepare adequately. It continues to grow immensely and also gives the models a platform too, not just designers,” he said. Matenjwa said that although Covid-19 disturbed many events, Khayelitsha Fashion Week was spared and they were able to showcase during the less restricted levels of lockdown. “It was after the pandemic that we then thought to expand and form the Mother City Fashion Experience, which seeks to branch out of Khayelitsha. The event was a huge success last year and we hosted it at the City Hall. We wanted to tap into a different space and expand. We also made this decision because of the growing crime in Khayelitsha, which makes people reluctant to come to our showcases,” he said.

Ayabonga Buhlungu, one of the designers, said it is his first time being part of Khayelitsha Fashion Week and the Mother City Fashion Experience. “I’m so excited about the opportunity to showcase my work. People must expect a bit of streetwear, and a little bit of a traditional. The name of my brand is Aya Clothing, and the doors I wish Khayelitsha Fashion Week to open for Aya Clothing is to be well known as a brand nationally, not known only in Khayelitsha,” he said. Sive Roji, a designer who will also be showcasing for the first time, is excited to showcase her pantsula collection.

“My new collection is called Pantsula New Era, and is about amapantsula changing to a new era, because amapantsula was popular in the kwaito era, and the lifestyle was pantsula lifestyle. Now the new era of kwaito is amapiano, so that’s why I think we need a new era of amapantsula,” she said. Matenjwa said he was excited about the second Mother City Fashion Experience and said of the 10 designers showcasing this year, five are new. The Mother City fashion experience takes place at the Artscape on May 6. There will be performances from Afrosoul Athi, Zee, Soul Child, Bani Lots and Umanamathela.