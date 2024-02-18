Seven-year-old shines in lead role in short film

Cape Town - Seven-year-old Marley Valentine of Mitchells Plain has caught the attention of film-makers after her a lead role in a short film titled Death Angel where she worked alongside actresses Chavonne Matthys and Angelica Jeremias. Marley impressed the team with her energy and talent. She bravely played the convincing role of a young angel named Innocence who the Death Angel must protect so that she can complete the prophecy of leading God's army to victory.

Marley who is in Grade 2 at Seaview Primary School in Rocklands, also excels at karate and has a grey belt. Patrick Lategan, co-founder of Touched By Style Community Arts projects and Film, said they were impressed with Marley's talent. “We do action films with elements of graphic content such as gun battles between the heroes and villains, it never came to us to have a child act in such an adult dominated film, Marley's character is the link of the whole production and exposes the fact that young talent has a unique importance and contribution in the motion picture.”

Marley's mother Venecia Valentine said she had been showcasing her daughter's bubbly and confident personality on social media when film director Nic Matthee spotted her. “He would always compliment her skill and loved her sense of humour,” said Valentine. Marley Valentine in character as the child angel along side her co-star Nic Matthee. pic supplied “I document a lot of her daily activities because every day with Marley is worth a comedy series. I chatted to Nic and agreed to bring her around to his set to try out a role he created for her.

“Her first try was so natural. Nic and the cast loved her immediately. “Marley is a risk taker of note, always living on the edge, so much so that she only rehearsed her lines for the film, on the way to the shoot on Saturday. He sent her the lines two weeks ago.” Valentine said Marley dived right into the role despite the scenes with fake stage blood: “She said to me ‘Oh mommy this all looks so real and scary, if my friends would see this they would pee themselves, I love it here'".

“People always encouraged me to get her into modelling and acting, I never had the time and capacity to get her into these things. “Seems she wormed her way in by getting head-hunted for a film. “She sat on set wearing earplugs to block out the noise of the loud fake gunshots and did not show any fear or become anxious.”

Child actress Marley Valentine, aged seven. supplied. She was thrilled with the make-up and scars the team created on her face. “After her film shoot, she got home and freshened up and decided to join me at Mr and Miss Cape Town Pride,” added Valentine. “She chose her outfit, a two piece black and white crop top and wide leg pants, a shimmery bag, all stars takkies and a long plait she attached to her hair.