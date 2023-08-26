Share a smile to brighten someone’s day

Cape Town - Keep Smiling is a story about kindness, sensitivity and the power of a smile. The sweet, bright picture book from Baroness Floella Benjamin is inspired by her daughter’s beautiful smile, and it’s an homage to the simple way that people can make each other’s days and lives a little lovelier.

Legendary illustrator Diane Ewen’s depiction of a mixed-race family and their happy, diverse community is full of warmth and joy with lovely bold colours and a friendly feel. The book is about a young girl named Vina, who loves smiling more than anything else. She gives the gift of her smile to anyone who needs it. Vina’s mum says that a smile is the very best gift you can give to someone. When she walks to school, she finds a number of people who are not having the best day and who really appreciate a smile - the bus driver, who is grumpy that he had to wait, the post lady who has dropped all her letters and a tourist who is a bit lost.

But when her dad drops her off at her new school, it feels a bit scary, and she does not feel like smiling at all. But when one of her fellow pupils gives her a shy, mouse-like smile, she feels a bit brighter. Then, on the way home, she collects smiles from all the people that she bestowed her happy smile on earlier so that when Mum comes home in need of a happy smile, she is recharged and ready to go. Baroness Floella Benjamin said that she started using smile as a weapon in her life at a very young age. Her first time in England was not so pleasant, so she taught herself to smile, no matter what.