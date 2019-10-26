Singer Jarrad Rickets launches new unisex clothing brand









Local singer Jarrad Ricketts will soon launch his own clothing brand. Supplied Cape Town - Local singer Jarrad Rickets is set to launch his own unisex clothing brand, TESTIMONY by Jarrad Ricketts. The range will include suits, sweats, tracksuits, active wear and resort basics for all ages. “Having studied art and design, I am always finding new ways to express myself or share my point of view. I have done this through my music and many art exhibitions,” Ricketts, 30, said. “I am excited to be taking my audience on a different journey where I can expose other facets of my creativity. I used to design matric ball outfits for pupils in high school so it was always going to be a natural progression. I want to create an aspirational brand which creates and spreads a positive feel and message of hope and faith,” he added. Last week, Ricketts was eliminated from local reality TV show Presenter Search on 3. “Presenter Search was an amazing experience. To make the top six was such a surprise. I entered to see if I could challenge myself with something new and exciting,” he said.

“Through entering the competition, I want to inspire our youth to go out and try new things. You should chase your goals and dreams, without making excuses.”

Ricketts has also released his new single If You Like, which comes off his SA Music Awards-nominated album Break The Rules.

“The single has a very strong 1980s feel. I wanted to pay tribute to the sounds and bands I grew up listening to, such as Bros and Maroon 5. I have released one album but six singles off the album, all of which have gone up to No 1 spots on radio charts nationally,” he said.

“I grew up in a musical family so felt I was always going to end up doing something musical with my profession. I started performing in church and various local competitions.

“I eventually joined local boy band Protege and spent my teens touring South Africa with them before I went solo I learnt enough to start writing and recording my own music.”

