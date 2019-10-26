“Having studied art and design, I am always finding new ways to express myself or share my point of view. I have done this through my music and many art exhibitions,” Ricketts, 30, said.
“I am excited to be taking my audience on a different journey where I can expose other facets of my creativity. I used to design matric ball outfits for pupils in high school so it was always going to be a natural progression. I want to create an aspirational brand which creates and spreads a positive feel and message of hope and faith,” he added.
Last week, Ricketts was eliminated from local reality TV show Presenter Search on 3.
“Presenter Search was an amazing experience. To make the top six was such a surprise. I entered to see if I could challenge myself with something new and exciting,” he said.