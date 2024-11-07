Sip, savour, and celebrate: The Cape Town Beverage Show is around the corner

Cape Town - The Cape Town International Convention Centre, in partnership with Cause and Effect Cocktail Kitchen, will transform into a hub of flavour and festivity from 22-24 November as it hosts the 2024 Cape Town Beverage Show. This event promises to take attendees on a journey through the world of beverages, offering a blend of tastings, educational workshops, and live demonstrations.

With a lineup that includes wine, spirits, craft beer, coffee, and tea, the show is set to cater to a wide array of tastes. Attendees can look forward to an engaging experience where they can learn from experts, try their hand at cocktail making, or simply enjoy the atmosphere.

The Wine Walk offers a unique opportunity to sample different wines and interact with winemakers. Those interested in spirits can join brandy-making sessions to discover the subtleties of distillation and flavour development. And for beer, coffee, and tea lovers, the show features a range of exhibitors dedicated to delivering quality and craftsmanship in every sip. The show goes beyond mere tastings by incorporating educational elements such as workshops and live demonstrations. Attendees can gain insights into the beverage industry, pick up tips for home cocktail making, and discover the stories behind some of their favourite brands.

The Master Mixologist Competition adds an extra layer of excitement, inviting cocktail enthusiasts to compete for a R40,000 prize in a thrilling showdown on the final day. Tickets for the Cape Town Beverage Show are available for R250, granting access to a day filled with flavour, fun, and learning. Visit www.ctbevshow.co.za to purchase tickets and find out more about the event.