Grab some special women in your life this Women’s Month and take them to Val du Charron, which offers a variety of family- and pet-friendly options. In honor of Women's Month this August, Val du Charron Estate invites you to join us in celebrating the spirit of empowerment and unity. Throughout this special month, they pay tribute to the remarkable women who shape our world and inspire us all.

Indulge in a culinary voyage at the Grillroom, where the menu is a tapestry of diverse tastes. From aged beef to seafood delights, every bite celebrates the richness of flavors and the unity that Women's Month embodies. As you explore the extensive menu, allow your palate to dance alongside a glass of our esteemed Estate's award-winning wines. For leisurely moments, visit their Pizza Vista, Val du Charron’s family-friendly pizzeria. Whether after a day of adventure or a lazy afternoon, it's a welcoming space. While parents savor delectable lunches, children can enjoy the water park on the lush lawn next to the restaurant. The four-star Guesthouse offers a glimpse into the allure of the winelands, ensuring your stay is adorned with the comfort and convenience expected from luxury accommodations. For a more opulent experience, the Coach House @ Val du Charron awaits, offering exclusive 5-star luxury.

Celebrate Women's Month with at Val du Charron, where unity, empowerment, and the incredible contributions of women shine. To learn more or secure your place, please contact us at 021 873 1256 or [email protected]. Stand a chance to win a two-night stay with breakfast and a wine tasting for 2. 1. To enter SMS: WAWOMEN, followed by your name, and email address to 33258.

2. The competition opens today and closes on Tuesday, 15 August at 11 am 3. Winners will be notified via email. 4. SMS costs R1.50.