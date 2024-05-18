Stellenbosch University Museum to host special exhibition on International Museum Day

International Museum Day is celebrated annually on May 18 and this year the Stellenbosch University Museum is joining in the celebration. The museum will be open to visitors today, providing an opportunity for people to explore the rich history of South Africa. In addition to the permanent exhibitions, visitors will have the chance to view a selection of photographs by Paul Weinberg, commissioned by the Independent Electoral Commission to document the first democratic elections in South Africa.

“Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the permanent exhibitions such as ‘Past Present Future' and ‘Bloemhof School memories', as well as engage with a selection of photographs by Weinberg documenting the historic 1994 elections in South Africa,” said Ricky Brecht, education and public programmes officer at Stellenbosch. This special exhibition is part of various events presented by the university to commemorate South Africa's 30 years of democracy. The museum aims to provide a welcoming and student-friendly space for dialogue and conversation, making it an ideal destination for individuals from all walks of life.

Bongani Mgijima, director of the Stellenbosch University Museum, shares insights on how museums have evolved into spaces for debate and discussion, fostering a dialogic relationship with audiences. “Museums have transformed into powerful agents of change, where audiences are no longer passive recipients of information. Instead, museums have become spaces for debate and discussion, allowing for a dialogic relationship between the institution and its visitors. This shift marks a significant change from the past, where objects were off-limits and interaction was limited,” Mgijima said.