Step out in style this Eid

Cape Town - Eid offers the opportunity to dress up to the nines with fashion and lifestyle influencers have tips to ensure you look your best.

Minimalism and neutral tones is a key trend now and you don’t have to compromise on comfort.

Social media influencers Aisha Baker and Rasheeqah Karriem-Hock agree that less is more.

Karriem-Hock said: “With winter approaching, I’d suggest a knitted suit or knitted set. Another option that is very trendy right now is a pleated skirt with a comfy, yet cute jersey. For those who want to play it safe, an abaya (a one-piece flowing garment) is always a winner. You can never go wrong with a beautifully printed abaya for Eid.”

undefined

Karriem-Hock said she does not plan her outfits. She’ll choose an outfit based on the weather and her mood, on Eid morning.

undefined

Baker said the weather on Eid should be on the cooler side, so knitted twin sets is a winner.

“Most families have tighter budgets, so we want things to go a little bit further than Eid this year. I suggest shoppers look into layering looks and doing something that can be easily dressed up for Eid with heels, formal shoes, or a blazer, but dressed down for later on in the year.”

undefined

Baker is currently pregnant with her second child and wants to opt for an outfit that is comfortable, yet effortless. She might wear an abaya or knitwear from her Baked Collection. Baker loves matching with her son Khalid, 2, so she will first style him and then herself to match accordingly.

undefined

It’s clear that there’s one underlying theme in the fashion advice given, and that is to be comfortable while being stylish. Whether you’re spending Eid at home or with family, have some fun with your outfit.

Weekend Argus