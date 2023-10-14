Cape Town – Encourage your children to spend time outdoors to celebrate Garden Day on Sunday. This is a day for South Africans to relax and enjoy their gardens with their children. Allow your children to explore nature and enjoy the experience of growing their own plants. Here are a few other exciting activities suggested by Garden Day SA.

Seed bombs Make some mud, then add seeds and shape it into balls. Place these on a tray and leave them in the sun to harden before planting these seed bombs in your garden. Flower crowns

Ask your parents to help you with tools such as the rope, scissors, and florist’s wire. Create small posies by tying bunches of blooms together with wire and attaching the posies to the rope by facing stems in the same direction, overlapping as you go, and leaving the ends of the rope clear for an easily adjustable crown size. Bird watching

Watch the birds in the garden as they sing, talk, fly, and eat. Be careful not to scare them. Horticulturalist Brent Reid, from Babylonstoren Wine Estate’s garden team, said being active can play a big role in enhancing children’s motor skills. He shares some information on why it is important for children to spend time in gardens and green spaces. “Children who garden also learn how to deal with disappointment if the garden doesn’t grow the way they expected,” said Reid.