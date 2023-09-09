Subscribe and stand a chance to win a delightful two-night stay for two valued at R15k

Knysna, that small, picturesque town situated on the Garden Route that has been attracting visitors and holiday seekers for years, is home to one of South Africa’s most unusual hotels, the 5-star Turbine Boutique Hotel and Spa on Thesen Islands. Subscribe to the Weekend Argus and you could spend two-nights in a luxury suite at the hotel.

The lucky winner will get a chance to spend time with a loved one and enjoy meals and a couple’s massage at the Turbine Spa. Revamped and transformed from an old wood-burning power station to an upmarket and funky boutique hotel that boasts luxury accommodation, two restaurants, a spa, its own Water Club and spectacular panoramas. Its up-to-the-minute décor blends seamlessly with its intriguing historical past to create a unique ambience. Step through the bright red front doors and you are greeted by a striking interior, a fusion of restored industrial design elements, unusual machinery, pipes painted in vibrant reds, blues, greens and orange, bold, vibrant furnishings and other fascinating contraptions.

Pops and bursts of colour wherever you look. You will be captivated. The hotel has 26 luxury rooms, a honeymoon suite, self-catering suites that comes with all the luxurious ‘bells and whistles, large showers, separate baths, comfy beds, and an extraordinary ‘moving’ art gallery. Rivalling other Knysna restaurants, the Island Café with tables indoors and out and a spacious terrace overlooking the canal, is perfect for al fresco dining. Serving breakfast, light lunches and gourmet dinners, it is also open to non-resident guests.

While the vibey Gastro Pub offers classic pub fare with a ‘turbine’ twist, on-tap draught beer, a generously stocked cellar, Happy Hour and live music every Friday evening. The Turbine’s excellent conference facilities also serve as a superb wedding venue. There is a rim flow pool overlooking the canals and the Turbine Spa, one of the finest on the Garden Route offering a wide range of treatments for is guests as well as day visitors.

The Turbine Boutique Hotel and Spa is hugely popular with hotel guests, holidaymakers and locals alike. It is also a holiday destination that always provides an out of the ordinary experience. Disabled-friendly with wonderfully comfortable rooms and sensational food, there's no better place than the Turbine for a coastal break.