Table View gets a taste of Starbucks magic with new Bayside Mall Store

Cape Town – Starbucks South Africa has officially opened the doors to its newest location in Bayside Mall, Table View, marking yet another exciting expansion for the globally connected but locally relevant coffee brand in Cape Town. This new store, located in one of Cape Town’s vibrant shopping destinations, and its presence promises to bring Starbucks’ celebrated coffee experience closer to the hearts of Cape Town’s coffee enthusiasts.

The store is part of Starbucks South Africa’s ongoing mission to make it even easier for local coffee lovers to access the distinctive Starbucks’ experience. Operated under licence by Rand Capital Coffee, the Bayside Mall store offers the full Starbucks menu, including iconic beverages like the Pumpkin Spice Latte and upcoming favourites like the Caramel Waffle Latte for the Holiday season, shared Leah McCrae, MD of Rand Capital Coffee. “We are thrilled to bring Starbucks to Table View and to offer this community a new destination to enjoy high-quality coffee and a space that fosters a sense of connection,” explained Siziwe Zihlabo, Store Manager of Starbucks Bayside Mall.

"Growing up, I saw Starbucks only in the movies, and now, it's right in my own neighbourhood. It feels incredibly rewarding to be part of a brand that is both globally iconic and locally meaningful. I'm excited to lead a store that will serve as a hub for our community, blending global standards with a local flavour." Siziwe brings over nine years of experience in hospitality, and her commitment to creating a welcoming, inclusive environment is evident. Her leadership philosophy, centred on inclusivity and open communication, aims to make Starbucks Bayside Mall a "third place" where customers can feel at home. "Our partners (baristas) are our first guests, and we are committed to creating a culturally rich space where everyone is welcome. With Cape Town's vibrant diversity, we want this store to reflect the community it serves," Siziwe added.

In celebration of the new store opening, Starbucks Bayside Mall is planning community-focused initiatives, including a drive to support youth development in the area. The goal is to collaborate with Bayside Mall and engage the local community, sharing the Starbucks mission and providing meaningful support through initiatives like a sanitary product drive. "Connecting with my community and making Starbucks a part of daily life here is something I look forward to," said Siziwe.

With the Starbucks Bayside Mall store, Cape Town residents now have another venue to enjoy Starbucks’ distinctive coffee, craftsmanship, and commitment to service. The new store is also another chance for guests to earn stars on the Starbucks Rewards App – every 250 stars earned is a chance to order any food or beverage item for free from the extensive menu. Visit Starbucks Bayside Mall to experience the global brand with a local touch, savour a classic Cappuccino, or discover the new “third place” in Table View.