Taj Cape Town offers up delicious gourmet offerings this festive season

Taj Cape Town is ready to celebrate the festive season!
Get ready for a flavour carnival that brings you the very best of this special time of year, with fabulous feasts that call to mind the exciting atmosphere of carnivals, gatherings and street food.
Executive Chef Surendra and his team are bringing their signature culinary style to the most marvellous time of the year.
That means there’s a significant accent on Indian cuisine, as the team pays homage to Taj Cape Town’s heritage, while giving it an exciting global twist with cosmopolitan tastes and local nuances.
The events held in honour of the festive season will be no different.
Flavour is, undisputedly, the star of the show across the season, with each event bringing bold and exciting tastes to the sounds of wonderful live music entertainment.
The flavour extravaganza kicks off on Christmas Eve with an exotic curry buffet, including favourites like Tandoor Chicken Tikka and Durban lamb curry.
There’s a carvery, too, along with a selection of delectable Indian sweet treats or gourmet cake station.
There’s something for everyone on Christmas Day: choose from the staples of the season, like roast turkey or glazed gammon, or try something from the harvest table, seafood buffet, Asian offering On the dessert table? Treats that are typical of this time of year, like Yule logs and gingerbread, as well as some new tastes, like matcha-infused gulab janum.
The team will be ready to usher in the new year with a choice of three dining options: buffets at Bombay Brasserie and Mint Restaurant and Wood-Fired Grill, Taj Cape Town’s much-loved eateries, or The Reserve dinner.
At each venue, you’ll be spoiled with a wide range of delicious dishes, from curry to flavours of the global village.
It promises to be a festive season to remember!
- Christmas Eve dinner is priced at R950 per person.
- Christmas Day buffet is priced at R1 950 per person.
- New Year’s Eve buffet at Bombay Brasserie and Mint Restaurant and Wood-Fired Grill is priced at R2 250 per person.
- The Reserve Dinner is priced at R2 750 per person.
- Children aged 12 and under pay half price at all events and all menus include Méthode Cap Classique Welcome Drink.
Indulge in the festive splendour of Taj Cape Town.
Book today for an unforgettable celebration by calling +27 21 819 2000 or email [email protected] to secure your reservation.