Cape Town - International singer Tamia is heading to South Africa this week to promote her new album and local songstress Lady Zamar has been confirmed as the opening act for the R&B sensation’s upcoming shows. “I am looking forward to the show and connecting with the fans through my music. I always have such a great time in South Africa, and in Cape Town especially. I am really looking forward to it,” Tamia said in an interview with Weekend Argus.

Tamia is expected to showcase a variety of new and old songs, including her hit singles like Officially Missing You, Who Do You Tell and Still.

The 44-year old singer and songwriter has been on tour promoting her new album called Passion Like Fire, her seventh.

“I am super excited about the album. It was released in August last year and I have been touring the States, and now we will be coming to South Africa,” she said

In 2003, Tamia appeared on the international top 10 hit Into You, a collaboration with rapper Fabolous from his second studio album Sweet Dreams, which was released in 2003 and based on her 1998 single So Into You. It reached the top five in Australia and the US, and was followed by Officially Missing You, the lead single from her third album.

Tamia has been nominated six times for a Grammy Award. Speaking about the awards, Tamia said there are many great artists and great music around over the last few years.

“It’s so important to have people of colour, and more colour is everything, and as you know, R&B artists do not get the same recognition as other artists. I think it’s important to give all people the opportunity to shine,” she said.

One of Tamia’s most successful songs that still receives massive airplay on radio is Officially Missing You. The heartbreak song was released on her third studio album called More, back in 2004.

“I think what attracts people to that song is that it connects with people, and we have all been in that place where we miss someone so much that it hurts, and that’s what makes it such a great song, that it can connect with you or take you out of a place,” Tamia said.

She also spoke about her own connection with her music.

“It’s been a very interesting journey I must say. I am very proud of the catalogue of music that I have done over the years.

“I am very proud to say that there is not one song in my catalogue that I don’t want to sing.”

Tamia’s third South African tour will start on February 22 for a performance at the Sun Arena Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria.

Thereafter, she will be heading to the Mother City on February 23 for a performance at A Track in Green Point, before wrapping up in Durban on February 24, at the Botanical Gardens.

