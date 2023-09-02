Teaching your kids to be self-sufficient is the greatest act of love

Cape Town – Can mom or dad trust you to take care of yourself? If you feel you might need a little help being able to do things on your own, this is a good time to learn how to be independent. This includes taking care of your own things, being organised at school and taking care of your emotions.

Imange Jamela said that self-sufficiency and independence for her means being able to take care of herself and her two younger sisters (9 and 3) without her parents. She said that this is something that took a long time for her to understand. All she wanted was to get home and play with friends. These are some of the things she does without her parents’ supervision.

“During weekends I do dishes, soon I will be taking turns with my little sister and will be happy to be the one to guide her,” said Imange. Washing dishes is not the only thing she does, after school she ensures that her uniform is washed and shoes are polished as well. “Even though homework is the first thing I do before my parents can even ask me about it, and I also have the responsibility to fetch my little sister at daycare, then finally its play time for me,” added Imange.

These are some of the things she does without her parents’ supervision. Judy MacGregor, a retired educator and children’s author, said children could be taught from little to be independent by parents allowing them time to explore their environment and offering age appropriate ways to start becoming independent. “Toddlers can be taught to carry a plate to the kitchen, put away their shoes and help to clean toys. Older children can be given chores around the house and be expected to be responsible for their own belongings or a pet,” said MacGregor.

Her son, Hamish, works and learns alongside them and he knows that he can try a task without fear of failure because mistakes help kids to learn and grow. Hamish keeps his clothing and toiletries at his height for easy access and he also helps with making snacks in containers. “We use visual schedules so he knows when to do school, when it's playtime, when to bath,”MacGregor.