A 13-year-old girl from Mitchells Plain with a knack for golf will be taking her skills to the Nomads SA Girls Rose Bowls. Tyra Booysen began golfing as a hobby with her father, Ashley Booysen three years ago.

The Mondale High School pupil joined the Mitchells Plain Golf Club which was started by a police officer, Richard Smith, with the aim of keeping the youth off the streets and to expose children to the world of golf. Now Tyra, via the Rondebosch Golf Club, has been invited to participate later this month. The teen is a member of the Rondebosch Golf Club.

Her mother, Rushanda and father are proud of their daughter’s achievements. Tyra is now aiming to achieve a spot in the Western Province team. “It began as a hobby, her father’s friend began the Mitchell’s Plain Golf Club and she saw the golf balls in the vehicle and inquired about it.

“She then began going every Saturday with the club and so her passion grew. Her father said he is keen to break the barriers as many children from areas such as Mitchells Pain are not exposed to golf. “When I saw how excited Tyra was for the sport, I needed to change my mindset,” he added.

“I told myself, my children need to see beyond the barriers of richness and poverty and sports and this is a great opportunity for her. “I always tell her, when you do school, do school and when you do golf, golf.” The family have been raising funds for their accommodation for their flight to make it to Sun City.