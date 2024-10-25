The President Hotel awarded prestigious Green Key Certification for sustainability efforts

Cape Town - The President Hotel has become the largest hotel in Sub-Saharan Africa to receive the esteemed Green Key certification. This globally recognised certification with GSTC-Recognised status (Global Sustainable Tourism Council) and certified nationally by WESSA (Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa), is the leading standard for excellence in the field of environmental responsibility and sustainable operation within the tourism industry.

Green Key represents a commitment by businesses that their establishment adheres to the strict criteria set by the FEE (Foundation for Environmental Education) and highlights the establishments’ efforts to develop a sustainable and responsible business striving towards the achievement of the UN’s 17 SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). Wessa CEO, Cindy-Lee Cloete said: “A huge congratulations to The President Hotel on this remarkable achievement. Attaining Green Key certification is no small feat—it reflects a profound dedication to sustainability, accountability and leadership in responsible tourism. “We are proud to have been part of this journey through our Green Key programme, knowing that such achievements drive meaningful change and inspire others to follow suit,” said Cloete.

The Green Key’s rigorous audit process is across the four pillars of sustainability: sustainable management, environmental impacts, cultural impacts and socio-economic impacts, which are confirmed by an independent third-party audit of hotel practices. In the review of the property, it was noted that The President Hotel demonstrated excellent performance with great staff involvement and organisational culture and a strong commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. The President Hotel has become the largest hotel in Sub-Saharan Africa to receive the esteemed Green Key certification. Picture: Supplied The President Hotel has become the largest hotel in Sub-Saharan Africa to receive the esteemed Green Key certification. Picture: Supplied Key achievements include a well-established recycling programme that ensures waste is diverted from landfills, the use of energy-efficient LED lighting and water-efficient fixtures throughout the property.

It was also highlighted that ‘throughout the audit process, the hotel has showcased various initiatives that align with Green Key’s standards, particularly in staff and guest information, waste management, food and beverage, washing and cleaning and community engagement’. The hotel has also taken steps to eliminate single-use plastics throughout the property, replacing them with plant-based water bottles and refillable glass bottles in guest rooms and conference spaces. Guests can enjoy eco-conscious dining options, including SASSI-accredited seafood and an impressive range of vegan and vegetarian options at the newly refurbished Botany Café and other outlets.

The hotel has also taken steps to eliminate single-use plastics throughout the property, replacing them with plant-based water bottles and refillable glass bottles in guest rooms and conference spaces. Picture: Supplied The culinary team have shown particular enthusiasm for their on-site vegetable garden and micro herb project, taking pride in being able to harvest fresh, homegrown ingredients for guests. While cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly systems play their part, The President Hotel’s sustainability processes is primarily driven by the daily commitment of its staff and guests. The hotel says that guests have wholeheartedly embraced #StayGreen, from participating in the optional linen and towel reuse programme, to being mindful about energy conservation.

The hotel says that guests have wholeheartedly embraced #StayGreen, from participating in the optional linen and towel reuse programme, to being mindful about energy conservation. Picture: Supplied General Manager Reinard Korf said: “We are incredibly proud of our Green Key certification and this recognition reflects the commitment of every member of our team. Sustainability is only achieved when all involved stand together and this is truly evident at The President.” Through comprehensive training programmes, the team members have become advocates for sustainability. The Guest Experience team actively encourages visitors to explore the beautiful surroundings sustainably whether it’s suggesting a scenic walk along the promenade, recommending the on-site bicycle service, or pointing out nearby hiking trails instead of driving.