Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLWeekend ArgusNewsSportLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Weekend Argus
Search IOL
IOLWeekend ArgusNewsSportLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, September 9, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Things to do teach kids about spring season

Hamish MacGregor , six year old loves spring month as it teaches him a lot and also September it’s his birthday month . picture supplied

Hamish MacGregor , six year old loves spring month as it teaches him a lot and also September it’s his birthday month . picture supplied

Published 7h ago

Share

Cape Town - Spring season bring new fun things for kids to learn, things like the weather and plants and animals that come out during spring.

Animals such as birds, bees and butterflies play different roles in nature and we look at why they are essential to our environment.

Hamish MacGregor, 6, loves spring as it teaches him a lot and September is also his birthday month.

“Spring is the best time for me because I get to see all the flowers, go on nature scavenger hunts and spend time outdoors,” said Hamish.

If you are like Hamish you can plant your own flowers and watch them grow throughout the season. Spring is a great time for plants as the weather is ideal for growing seedlings.

Also, encourage children to dress appropriately according to the weather and talk about how they can be safe when outdoors in different types of weather.

Introduce animals that come during spring, such as birds, bees, butterflies, and frogs and explain how each animal plays a different role in nature.

Weekend Argus

Related Topics:

Cape Town