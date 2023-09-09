Things to do teach kids about spring season

Cape Town - Spring season bring new fun things for kids to learn, things like the weather and plants and animals that come out during spring. Animals such as birds, bees and butterflies play different roles in nature and we look at why they are essential to our environment.

Hamish MacGregor, 6, loves spring as it teaches him a lot and September is also his birthday month. “Spring is the best time for me because I get to see all the flowers, go on nature scavenger hunts and spend time outdoors,” said Hamish. If you are like Hamish you can plant your own flowers and watch them grow throughout the season. Spring is a great time for plants as the weather is ideal for growing seedlings.