Cape Town - It is important for any child to know how to tell stories because through storytelling children begin to understand that others may not interpret things in the same way they do. Phumzile Gqoboka, a librarian encourages children to visit their local library as libraries have a lot to offer, with story times and activities for young children.

“While they are telling the story, we ask some interesting questions, helping them to elaborate more about the story,” said Gqoboka. Gqoboka added that children must tell stories at home and school, not only at libraries, this will help kids to be able to share what they have learned in the story using their own words. “With the help of parents or teachers , it’s always good to ask them what they think about the story they just read,” said Gqoboka.

According to Gqoboka sharing stories with your child doesn’t mean you have to read from the book. Sometimes children can tell stories using songs or pictures. This will help them to understand more when they retell the story based on what they have seen in the book and this is a fun way to help them understand. The last point Gqoboka shared is that children must make a routine and try to share at least one book every day.

Meanwhile the founder of popular Cape Flats Stories, Stanley Jacobs, encouraged the community to also help children in telling stories. “If we do this, parents can also become more involved because I believe parents can use this not only as a tool to help children to read and write, but also to find out what is bothering their kids or what their kids are exposed to,” said Jacobs. Jacobs believes that storytelling can detect trauma at a very young age, however, parents/teachers need to be involved and listen with a trained ear.