Trovato House: A colonial masterpiece and film star on Wynberg Hill for R45 million

In the vibrant pulse of Cape Town's real estate market, one particular property stands out, not just for its price of R45 million but for its intriguing history and architectural significance. Trovato House, a colonial manor situated on the beautiful Wynberg Hill, has captured the attention of both local and international audiences as an extraordinary heritage site.

Designed by the esteemed architect Sir Herbert Baker, this stunning estate boasts a remarkable legacy, having withstood the test of time for 125 years. Constructed in 1899, Trovato House sprawls over a generous 1.6-hectare plot, offering a fascinating glimpse into a bygone Victorian style era. Trovato House. Picture: Supplied Visitors stepping inside are greeted by enchanting original hand-painted ceilings, luxurious imported brass fixtures, and an opulent “Peacock Garden” wallpaper that beautifully celebrates Victorian splendour. Each meticulously preserved detail reveals the dedication of the generations of caretakers devoted to upholding this living testament to South Africa's architectural grandeur.

But Trovato House is more than just an iconic residence; it has also made significant strides in the film industry. The 20-room mansion has served as a backdrop for several major films, including Home Alone 4, Amelia, and King Solomon’s Mines. This aspect enhances its allure, establishing it as a sought-after filming location for producers both locally and abroad. Trovato House. Picture: Supplied Founder of Amazing Spaces Lifestyle Investments, Julia Finnis-Bedford, says Trovato's magnetic appeal makes it hot property on the market. “What makes this home so unique is its architecture and especially the intricate details used in the woodwork. Movie producers absolutely love it.

“At 125 years, the future owner of Trovato House will own a significant piece of South African Cape Dutch history, making this a one-of-a-kind investment.” Her company has been instrumental in connecting global film crews with exclusive South African properties since its inception in 2000. Strategically positioned on Wynberg Hill, Trovato House not only boasts aesthetic appeal but also offers accessibility to some of Cape Town's top schools and amenities. The area's historical significance cannot be overstated; during the Napoleonic Wars, it served as a critical military post for British troops, and today, it is home to one of South Africa's largest collections of historic properties.

With expansive grounds capable of accommodating up to 75 vehicles, Trovato House presents multiple possibilities for its future, whether as a distinguished business headquarters, an exquisite private residence, or a charming boutique guesthouse, already possessing commercial zoning rights. Trovato House. Picture: Supplied The value of rare properties like Trovato House lies not only in their immediate features but in the legacy they embody. Unlike more modern real estate investments, historic homes generally appreciate over time, making Trovato House a substantial investment in both South Africa’s past and its future. Finnis-Bedford highlighted that the roots of this magnificent estate trace back to Carl Jeppe, a prominent lawyer in Pretoria who commissioned the property.