Ukrainian book shelf join’s Cape library

Cape Town - South African children are now able to read books on Ukrainian history after more than 30 books were donated to the Cape Town Central library. The donation was made last week and will introduce children from all walks of life to Ukrainian literature, reading and poems.

The books are printed in both English and Ukrainian. According to the Ukrainian Association of South Africa the establishment of Ukrainian literature is believed to have been triggered by the publishing of a widely successful poem Eneida by Ivan Kotliarevsky in 1798, which is one of the first instances of a printed literary work written in modern Ukrainian language. They said since then, Ukrainian literature representatives and Ukrainian books were prosecuted by a number of oppressive regimes, but it kept and keeps on flourishing.

The project was initiated by the Embassy of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Association of South Africa as a part of the global initiative of the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Book Institute. Anastasia Korpeso of the The Ukrainian Association of South Africa said they had been cooperating with the Central Library, Cape Town since 2017, when the first exhibition of Ukrainian books took place. “Since then, Ukrainian poets Taras Malkovych and Anastasiya Bilotserkivets had their poetry readings at the library in 2018.

“In 2019, the photo exhibition ‘The Victors’, that displayed the stories of veterans, who had lost limbs but did not lose the will to live, was available to the visitors,” she said. “The Ukrainian Bookshelf is a collaboration between the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, and the Ukrainian Book Institute. “It was made possible thanks to the hard work of the Embassy of Ukraine to the Republic of South Africa and the Ukrainian Association of South Africa Українська Асоціація в ПАР”