Cape Town - Looking at easy fun ways for children to clean after themselves? Look no further as we share some useful tips. The Sunshine House says that teaching children to clean-up after themselves, is a difficult skill. A child needs to stick to a routine, in this way kids will get in a habit of cleaning up.

The Sunshine House encourages kids to spend some time cleaning with their parents so that next time, they can do it alone. Adding from the above point, it is wise for children to establish a place for everything, things like toys to shoes, make sure that everything has a specific place. Understanding their little minds, it is wise to start small with simple activities and being patient is another thing to consider. Children can start with one half of the playroom and return for the other half later. Another great fun way is to make a cleaning game, see who can clean up the fastest or how many toys they can put away in 60 seconds. The more fun they have, the more they will like cleaning.