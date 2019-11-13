With November being World Vegan Month, the spotlight will be on plant-based diets. While there’s no accurate data on how many South Africans are vegan is, those in the industry believe it’s a fast-growing trend.
Next year, Africa’s first large-scale vegan and plant-based exposition - the Vegan & Plant Powered Show - will bring the vegan and plant-based trend to local shores.
Founder Heidi Warricker said an exposition of this kind would be beneficial to the country.
“Johannesburg came in at number 10 in a list of cities with the best range of vegan options,” said Warricker.