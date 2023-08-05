Warning to parents: The growing threat of AI children impersonating real kids

Cape Town - There is a growing phenomenon of Artificial Intelligence (AI) children impersonating real kids. This highly deceptive practice is becoming increasingly concerning around the world: a clarion warning call for parents, as it threatens not only the security but also the intimacy of familial climates.

AI is described as the intelligence of machines or software, as opposed to the intelligence of human beings or animals. AI can simulate human conversation and behaviours so authentically,, that the line between reality and simulation can become blurred. Sarah Greenwood, a Cyber expert at Geonode, asked 2000 parents if they thought Joey was real and 81% said yes.

Greenwood warned parents and kids about AI. “AI may have the potential to redefine our future, but we must tread cautiously when it invades our private family lives,” said Greenwood. Greenwood suggests some effective strategies to protect children. Children must be educated about AI, ensuring that they understand the dangers of sharing personal information online and the possibility of AI impersonations.

She further says that children should be clued up on technology. “Keep abreast of the latest technological developments and threats, attending workshops or seminars if needed,” she said. While the adoption of AI offers many benefits, this technological leap does not come without its challenges. The number one threat is identity theft: AI children can easily impersonate real kids by stealing their images, voices, and personal information, leading to credibility issues and potential misuse of the impersonated child’s identity.