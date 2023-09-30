Cape Town - Teachers’ Day is coming up on October 5, and you may be thinking about how to honour your teacher. We have some great ideas to help you. We all know that teachers educate children for the future, therefore it's more important than ever to acknowledge their work as we explore ways for kids to express their gratitude to their teachers.

Buhle Tswanya and her teacher, Chelsey Coertzen Sibahle Tswanya and teacher, Sarah Bwetu Buhle Tswanya, 6, said she loves everything her teacher, Chesley Coertzen, does for them. “She has nice hair, its reddish-pink and a little brown. I like that she helps us when we don’t know stuff and helps us when we have problems. Buhle said this week was especially fun as teacher helped them in creating 3D shapes, which she found enjoyable and exciting.

Her sister Sibahle, 4, said that she likes her teacher, Sarah Bwetu, because she has brown hair and a dark complexion similar to hers. "She looks like me, she has brown skin also. And she loves me, and I like to give her hugs," said Sibahle. Splash's blog gives ideas for children to celebrate Teachers’ Day and express gratitude to their teachers.

Kids can offer their teachers cards with a list of things they appreciate about their teachers, even using phrases like "best teacher in the world". Poems and artwork can also be helpful; draw something nice or even draw your teacher - sounds good and exciting, right? Another great way for children to celebrate is to decorate their classrooms with paintings, banners, posters and creative displays.