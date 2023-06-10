Ways to celebrate doll day

Cape Town - Get ready to celebrate Doll Day on June 10 as we look at fun activities for children to observe this day . Almost every child has a doll, some dolls have names, personalities, families, houses and cars.

Experts say dolls aren’t just toys but a great way for children to express their feelings long before they really understand them and they also teach children the important lessons of friendship and sharing. Nondumiso Gogela, founder of Imibongo KaMakhulu who makes hand-made dolls, said that their primary objective is to spread a mindful message and inspire parents to think more openly about the toys they buy instead of just mindlessly consuming. “Our dolls play an important part in development of empathy and awareness along with expression as children see themselves as full humans with thoughts and emotions when they play,” said Gogela.

Gogela further said that some of the benefits of playing with dolls is that it will help children to practise empathy and communication skills and this is an effective way to help children with emotional intelligence thrive. “By exploring and expressing their emotions, practice empathy and communication skills, and develop problem-solving and decision-making abilities,” she added. Here are some awesome fun activities to help kids kids can observe and celebrate doll day :